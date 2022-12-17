TRACKING: Cold and snow throughout this forecast

Today: It looks to be a quiet but chilly weekend. Be aware that some roads may still be slick this morning, especially north. Most of the snow has shut off except for some flurries, which continue today along with the cloudy sky. Temps are not “warming” much with highs in the low to mid 20s. A blustery west-northwest wind is to thank, sustained at 10 to 20 mph, and gusting to 30 mph. Wind chills remain in the single digits today.
Tonight: Clouds begin to decrease late, from west to east. This allows lows to fall to the single digits in the north/west to near 10 in the east and south. Winds are lighter, but still at 5 to 15 mph from the northwest. Wind chills could be as cold as 5 degrees below zero.
Sunday: At least we’ll have a mostly sunny day, but temps still struggle. Highs only reach the upper teens north to the mid 20s in the south. Winds are light from the northwest with wind chills climbing from 5 to 20 degrees.
Monday: Cloudy skies return along with light snow chances, especially in the afternoon, continuing through the overnight hours. A trace to 2” looks possible across the area. Highs get boosted to the mid and upper 20s with this quick system, thanks to a south-southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: You wanted winter? You’re getting winter. Highs fall to the teens Tuesday despite partly cloudy skies. The next system looks to come in late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing potentially accumulating snow and travel concerns. More so, temperatures get brutally cold after this with highs in the single digits and lows in the double digits below zero. Wind chills, of course, will be even worse.