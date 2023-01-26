TRACKING: Cold and dry today; snow tomorrow and Saturday

Today: We are dry for the day, but drifting/blowing snow could be an issue with winds at 10-15 mph from the northwest. Many roads may still be covered, so heed caution on the roadways. Otherwise, clouds start off overcast, with gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs are in the upper teens and low 20s. Stronger winds though makes it feel like more in the single digits.
Tonight: Skies start off partly cloudy to mostly clear, then quickly build back to overcast through the night hours. Chance of light snow starts after midnight. Low temperatures are in the upper single digits and low teens, and these hit early in the night. Temps then rise throughout the night hours, as breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 warm us up. This also could reduce visibility with blowing snow and creating slick roadways.
Friday: Chance of light snow ends during the late morning hours, then clouds clear slightly during the afternoon. Total accumulations of snowfall are up to 1 inch. Morning commutes could be slightly slick due to blowing snow. Winds are fairly strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Highs are warmer in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday: Snow returns once again to the start the weekend, but this looks like it could be a few inches of snowfall. Temperatures are cool in the low to mid-teens, so snow is on the fluffy side. Not great for snowballs, but winds can very easily blow it around. Once again, blowing snow could be a factor on the roadways. Winds are out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Snow tapers off during the late evening hours.
Sunday: We wrap up the weekend dry, but very cold. Highs are in the single digits across the board with wind chills below zero. This starts a 5 day stretch of very cold weather to wrap up January and kick off February.