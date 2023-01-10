TRACKING: Cloudy Days

Clouds have moved into the area and will remain over Iowa tonight. A few breaks in the cloud cover are possible Wednesday otherwise clouds dominate the sky. High temperatures are ten degrees above normal on Wednesday. The wind is a bit gusty with some cooler temperatures Thursday. The coldest day is Friday with highs in the 20s. Back to clouds and warmer weather this weekend.
Tonight: Cloudy with patchy areas of fog that may cause some slipper spots on the roads late. Low: 25. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 24. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 31. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.