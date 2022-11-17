TRACKING: Cloudy, breezy, and cold

Tonight: We can’t shake the clouds. They continue overnight with a few flurries. The wind continues from the northwest at 10-20 mph pushing wind chills to near zero by morning. Lows drop into the teens late.
Friday: It feels more like January than the middle of November. Highs are forecast to be near 20. Normal highs this time of year are in the mid 40s. It remains breezy through the day with winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph keeping wind chills in the single digits throughout the day.
Friday Night: There are few breaks in the cloud cover, and this allows the temperatures to get a few degrees colder than the last couple of nights. Lows are close to 10 degrees. The breezy northwest wind pushes wind chills to near zero to a few degrees below zero.
Saturday: Another cloudy, breezy, and cold day. Highs are near 20 again with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Wind chills during the day are in the teens.
Sunday: It is a cold start with morning lows in the single digits. Finally, some sunshine and with that comes temperatures a bit warmer, but still below normal. Highs reach the low 30s.