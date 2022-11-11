TRACKING: Cloudy and Cold

Tonight: The sky remains cloudy with a few flurries possible. Low temperatures by morning are in the low 20s. The wind is from the northwest at 10-15 mph pushing the wind chills at times into the teens.
Saturday: Another cloudy day and the chance for a few flurries is still there. High temperatures are below normal as they top out in the low to mid 30s. The wind is from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Wind chills at times get as low as the upper 20s.
Saturday Night: The clouds clear and this allows it to get colder. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper teens with little to no wind.
Sunday: Sunshine starts the day, but clouds move back in for the afternoon. The wind is light with highs in the mid 30s.
Monday: Cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.
Tuesday/Wednesday: There is a chance for some light snow. Accumulations could be possible. Stay updated on the forecast.