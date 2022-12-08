TRACKING: Cloudy afternoon with winter weather tonight

A **Winter Weather Advisory** is in effect from 6pm tonight until 6am Friday for areas along and north of Highway 20.
This Afternoon: Cloudy skies with winds from the east at 10-15 mph. Highs will top in the mid-30s north to low-40s south. This evening, rain will push into our far southern counties before spreading northeast overnight.
Tonight: Temperatures are crucial tonight as a system spreads across the area.
Highway 20 & North: Lows will be in the upper 20s. You can expect most of the precip to fall as snow with snow totals stacking up between 2-4”.
Between Highway 20 and Highway 30: Lows will be right around that 32° mark. You can expect rain, freezing rain, and snow. Snow totals in this area could reach up to 2” with a glaze of ice under the snow.
Highway 30 & South: Lows will be in the 30s but remain above freezing. Expect mostly rain throughout this event. It will likely be raining when leaving Carver-Hawkeye Arena tonight after the Cy-Hawk game. Road temperatures look to remain above freezing, but be careful of bridges and overpasses. Rain totals look to land between a third of an inch to two-thirds of an inch.
Friday: If you are north of Highway 30, plan for extra time on your morning commute. This system exits west to east through the day. Western counties should expect to see snow/rain falling through the morning, while areas along the Mississippi can expect to see the precip fall into the late afternoon. Once this system exits, cloudy skies remain. Highs will be in the mid-30s north to mid-40s south with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.
Weekend: Saturday comes with a slight chance for some light rain south with light snow chances north, but expect cloudy skies either way. Sunday currently looks dry and mostly cloudy. Highs hover around the 40° both days.