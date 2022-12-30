TRACKING: Clouds Through the Weekend

Tonight: It is a quiet night under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The wind is light from the southeast with lows dropping into the 20s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy through the day. There is a small chance for a brief/light rain shower during the evening. Highs are warmer with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 30s. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night: The sky continues to be cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and a light south wind.
New Year’s Day: Cloudy. High: 40. Low: 28.
Monday: 40% chance of rain. There is a slight chance for freezing rain in our northern counties. High: 41. Low: 35.
Tuesday: 50% chance of rain in the morning and breezy. There continues to be a slight chance for freezing rain in our northern counties. High: 40.