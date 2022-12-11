TRACKING: Clouds, mild temps, and a soggy system

Today: Another cloudy start to the day, but it has kept overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. We’ll definitely have plenty of clouds today, but there won’t be much fog or drizzle like yesterday. There’s even the chance that some of the clouds break up a bit in the west and south to reveal some peeks of sun. Highs end up in the mid to upper 30s with low 40s far south. Winds are light and variable.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds are light from the southeast.
Monday: Another cloudy day, but this time breezy with a southeast wind gusting to near 25 mph. Highs are in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s south. Overnight lows fall down to the low 30s with the slight chance for a wintry mix late in the west as our next system arrives.
Tuesday: A much more likely scenario is that rain showers arrive in the mid-morning hours of Tuesday, starting in the west and then swallowing the area whole from there. It is going to be a soggy, wet day with rain showers for virtually everyone, basically all day long. Temps stay above freezing as they climb to the 40s later in the evening. A high chance for rain remains through Wednesday morning with lows down to around the mid 30s, so wintry precip is not expected to be widespread right now, except for maybe in the north. That being said, late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, temps will have to be monitored very closely. Overall rainfall amounts should be in the half inch to inch range. It is also going to be very windy Tuesday with an east-southeast wind at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40+ mph.
Rest of the Week: On Wednesday, the system starts to stall with our area right in the dry slot. That means besides a couple of stray showers Wednesday morning, skies should be partly to mostly cloudy with a breezy south wind giving us highs in the low to mid 40s. The low starts to wobble to the east (slowly) after that with highs and lows sloping downward. There should be some occasional light, to at times moderate, snow chances Wednesday night through Friday night. Winds remain breezy this whole week.