TRACKING: Clouds, flurries, and mild temps

Today: Low pressure is starting to slide away from the area, taking the warmth and a lot of the moisture with it. Still, some light snow showers and flurries are possible through today with cloudy skies. Little to no accumulation beyond a dusting is expected. Highs are slightly above average, in the low to mid 30s. Winds are westerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: We are in a holding pattern tonight with cloudy skies and a few light snow showers/flurries. Little to no accumulation expected. Lows fall to the mid and upper 20s with a west wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Light snow and flurries taper off Thursday morning with a trace to 1” possible for most of the area overall, and up to 2” locally along and north of Highway 18. Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s. We’ll have a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: A partly cloudy close to the week with highs remaining in the low to mid 30s.
Weekend: We may get clipped by some light snow in our southern counties Saturday into Saturday night, but most of our area is dry this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs are still in the low to mid 30s. Next week looks warmer.