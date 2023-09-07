TRACKING: Clouds clearing today; pleasant stretch of weather

Today: Extensive cloud cover has persisted over eastern Iowa through early this morning keeping temps relatively warmer (60s) than areas west of us where temps are in the 50s and 40s. That batch of cloud cover is expected to gradually clear through today from west to east. Those in the west will see plenty of sunshine while those in the east will see more cloud cover into the afternoon. Therefore, highs are closer to the mid 70s west and south but upper 60s to low 70s north and east. Winds are lighter today from the north at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity is very low.
Tonight: Showers are forecast to move across the western side of the state while we see some passing clouds tonight. Lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are light from the northeast.
Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds are light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph and there is no humidity.
Weekend: We warm to the upper 70s to mid 80s Saturday with a light southeast wind and mostly sunny skies. Humidity is still fairly low. By Saturday night through Monday night, we may see a few showers with more cloud cover. Highs cool to near 80 Sunday.