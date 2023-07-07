Tracking: Clouds and showers this afternoon

Today: We start the day mostly sunny, but clouds begin to build in during the early afternoon hours and give way to showers and cloud cover for the remainder of the day. This keeps our temperatures on the cooler side once again with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Winds are out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Showers and clouds stick around for the majority of the evening and overnight hours. This moderates our low temperatures, but we are still cooler than average with lows falling into the mid to upper 50s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: The clouds and showers clear out of the area for the day on Saturday and leave us with partly cloudy skies and a pleasant day. Highs are in the mid 70s to low 80s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunday is a beautiful day to spend some time outside. We get to enjoy a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Start of the Week: The beginning of the work week brings a return of some heat and a bit of humidity as well. High temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s and dew points reach the low 60s. We also see a return of some rain chances during the overnight hours of Monday and through the day Tuesday.