TRACKING: Clouds and mild temps this weekend; rain late Sunday

Tonight: Not a bad Friday night as we have partly cloudy skies and lows dropping down only to the mid and upper 20s. Winds are also light, shifting from the north to the west at 5 to 10 mph. Clouds start to increase late.
Saturday: A weak disturbance moves through giving us mostly cloudy skies and even the chance for a couple of isolated sprinkles around the midday hours through the afternoon. Don’t change your plans for these as they will not add up to much, if anything. Highs should range from 40 in the far north to 50 in the south, with most in the mid 40s. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night:The weak disturbance departs along with some of the clouds, leaving us partly cloudy again. Lows are in the mid to upper 20s with a light wind shifting from the north to east.
Sunday: A second disturbance approaches, this time a little stronger. It’ll give us another mostly cloudy day but a stronger southeast wind at 10 to 20 mph. Highs top out in the mid 40s to low 50s by the late evening. Scattered showers arrive late in the afternoon/evening, generally after 7 PM. These look to be steadier and more organized with a few non-severe storms possible overnight with lows in the mid 30s to 40s.
Monday: Most showers depart in the morning with rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch depending on where/if storms develop. Clouds stick around in the morning before breaking apart a little bit in the afternoon. Winds shift to the northwest behind a cold front and they’ll be blustery. After highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s in the morning and early afternoon, temps fall with the winds.
Next Week: Temperatures slide through the week, with highs falling to the mid 30s and lows to the mid 20s late in the week. Tuesday and Wednesday are mostly cloudy, and a slow-moving system looks to deliver snow from Thursday through Sunday possibly, along with consistently breezy winds.