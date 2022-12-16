TRACKING: Clouds and Flurries Saturday

Tonight: Light snow and flurries continue until about midnight. Any snow accumulation is less than 1”. After midnight, it is cloudy with flurries. The gusty wind continues all night from the west. Gusts are as high as 30 mph and this will cause some blowing snow in the open areas. Roads remain slick overnight. Low temperatures are in the teens.
Saturday: Another cloudy day. Flurries are possible most of the day and so is that gusty wind. The wind gusts are still up around 30 mph from the northwest. High temperatures only warm into the low and mid 20s.
Saturday Night: The sky is cloudy with lows near 10. The wind does become a little lighter, from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Finally, some sunshine. Not much warmth though as highs are in the mid 20s. At least the wind is light, making it feel a little warmer.
Monday: Back to a cloudy day and a chance for some light snow. Minor snow accumulation is possible. The wind is light with highs in the mid 20s.