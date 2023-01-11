TRACKING: Clouds and Colder Temperatures

I hope you were able to enjoy the sunshine today. Clouds move into the area tonight and hang around Thursday and Thursday night. Temperatures are mild tonight but don’t warm much Thursday with a gusty wind. Sunshine returns Friday with temperatures near normal. Clouds increase this weekend as do the temperatures.
Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog. Low: upper 20s. Winds: N 10-15 mph. Gusts: 25 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy, breezy, and colder. High: near 30. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Cloudy and colder. Low: teens. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: near 30. Low: mid teens.
Saturday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: upper 30s. Low: near 30.
Sunday: Cloudy. High: mid 40s.