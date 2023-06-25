TRACKING: Clouds and a Gusty Wind

An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere was located over northeast Iowa, southwest Minnesota, and western Wisconsin Sunday afternoon. It is forecast to slowly move east through Monday. This will keep us with a gusty northwest wind and more clouds than sunshine most of Monday. A few light showers are possible. The clouds clear late in the afternoon. The wind diminishes during the evening.
Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs warming into the 80s. Highs remain in the 80s throughout the week. We have the chance for a few showers Wednesday and a little better chance of showers/storms Friday and Saturday.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 61. Winds: NW10-20 mph. Gusts: 25 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of light showers. Clouds slowly clear late in the afternoon and still windy. High: 78. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Monday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 84. Winds: N 5-10 mph.