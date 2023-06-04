TRACKING: Clear tonight; more storm chances tomorrow and Tuesday

Tonight: Showers and storms taper off and skies are mostly clear. A few clouds move into our northern areas late tonight. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s with a light easterly wind at 5 mph.
Monday: Skies are partly cloudy tomorrow, with a chance of an isolated storm, especially during the evening hours. A cold front moves in from the north late Monday, giving us that chance for showers and storms. Highs are still hot in the upper 80s and low 90s, with an easterly wind at 5-10 mph. Smoke from the wildfires in eastern Canada also arrives at our area and may pose some air quality issues.
Monday Night: Chance for an isolated storm continues overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Lows are in the low to mid 60s with a light westerly wind at 5 mph.
Tuesday: This is our best chance of widespread rain in the short-term forecast. Nothing severe is expected with these storms. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with a variable wind at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Showers and storms leave Wednesday morning, and we are dry until Saturday. Humidity also drops quite a bit the rest of the week with dew points in the mid 40s. Highs are closer to normal in the mid 80s range.