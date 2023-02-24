TRACKING: Chilly with light PM snow today; great weekend

Today: Roads are in good shape, but it is really cold this morning with temps in the single digits/below zero northwest, along with wind chills below zero and double digits below in the northwest. Because of the frigid start, we don’t have much warmth today with highs in the mid teens northwest to mid 20s south. From Highway 20 to Highway 30, highs are in the upper teens to low 20s. At least winds are light as they shift from the north to the east at 5 to 10 mph. Skies become mostly cloudy quickly this morning with the chance for some light snow or flurries this afternoon into the late evening. If you see snow, you could see a dusting up to half an inch of snow.
Tonight: Once the snow ends in the evening, clouds decrease through tonight and it should be another cool one. Lows fall to the single digits north of Highway 20, but low to mid teens elsewhere. Winds are still light as they flip from the east to the west at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: We have a mostly sunny and seasonal day as highs climb back above freezing to the mid and upper 30s for most, but low 40s south and low 30s north. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: We have partly cloudy skies on deck, with probably more clouds for the afternoon. However, highs are all the way up to the mid 40s (low 50s south and low 40s north). Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph. We can kiss most of our snow/ice goodbye through the weekend.
Next Week: Rain, and lots of it, look likely for Sunday night and Monday with highs in the 40s. We are easily talking an inch of rain or more for much of the area. Clouds increase Tuesday after a partly cloudy start with highs in the 40s.We have a rain/mix chance on Wednesday for the first day of March with mild temps. The rest of the week should be dry and mild.