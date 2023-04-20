TRACKING: Chilly temps into the weekend

CLICK HERE for the latest Mississippi River forecast.
Clouds clear this evening as the wind diminishes. It is a quiet night under a mostly clear sky and a light west wind. Friday morning starts out chilly with temperatures in the 30s.
Enjoy the morning sunshine because it is not going to be around for the afternoon. Expect a cloudy afternoon and a spotty shower can’t be ruled out. Oh, and the wind, it is gusty again from the west to 30 mph. Temperatures only warm into the 40s and 50s.
Saturday is a cloudy, windy, and cold day. A morning flurry or afternoon sprinkle can’t be ruled out. The wind gusts to 35 mph and highs in the low 40s will not be the ideal spring day to be outside.
Sunday morning starts out with temperatures in the 20s and warms into the 40s. BRRRR…normal highs should be in the low 60s. At least there will be sunshine.
Tonight: Mostly clear with patch fog late. Low: 34. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunshine in the morning and mostly cloudy by noon and through the rest of the day. A spotty shower is possible in the afternoon. High: 51. Wind: W 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Low: 30. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy and windy. A brief and light rain shower is possible in the afternoon north of Highway 20. High: 43. Low: 28.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 48.