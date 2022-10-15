TRACKING: Chilly overnight lows to start the week

Tonight: The cloud cover we saw today breaks up and we have partly cloudy skies for our northern areas and clear skies for our southern and eastern areas. Low temperatures are in the mid 30s and winds are out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Temperatures cool down quite a bit as highs are only in the mid 40s to the north and the mid 50s to the south. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and winds are strong out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Sunday Night: Skies are mostly clear and low temperatures also drop into the mid to upper 20s. Winds are steady out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Monday: This is going to be the coldest day that we have seen in a long time. High temperatures are in the upper 30s to low 40s and winds are strong once again out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. Skies are partly cloudy, so we do not receive much help from the sun.
Rest of the Week: Winds remain breezy on Tuesday but settle down slightly until Saturday. Temperatures ramp back up from the 40s on Tuesday to the 60s by Friday.