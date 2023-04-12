TRACKING: Changes ahead this weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Iowa this Afternoon and Again on Thursday Afternoon and Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, very strong
southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will
result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of
central Iowa this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Some
improvement in RH and slightly less wind is expected on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect through 8pm CDT tonight and again on
Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Southern and Central Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Iowa this Afternoon and Again on Thursday Afternoon and Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, very strong
southwesterly winds, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will
result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of
central Iowa this afternoon and again on Thursday afternoon. Some
improvement in RH and slightly less wind is expected on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IOWA...

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect through 8pm CDT tonight and again on
Thursday from noon to 8 PM CDT.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of Southern and Central Iowa.

* WIND...Southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

TRACKING: Changes ahead this weekend

The warm and windy weather continues for a couple more days. With that, so does the very high to extreme fire danger through Friday. The dry vegetation, warm temps, low relative humidity, and strong winds all can combine for any field fires to get out of control fast. There is a Red Flag Warning for the entire area Thursday afternoon and some counties have issued burn bans.

Clear sky at night and sunshine during the day continues through Friday. Highs are in the 80s again Thursday and slightly cooler on Friday. There is some cooler weather on the way this weekend. There is a chance of rain and isolated storms Saturday and a few rain showers Sunday. Strong northwest wind and temperatures in the 50s will feel much different than warm weather this week.

_________

Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy.  Low: 54. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.   

Thursday: Sunny, warm, and windy. High: 84. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, warm, and breezy. Low: 54. Winds: S 10-20 mph.  

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. High: 79. Low: 55.

Saturday: Windy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain and isolated storms. High: 57. Low: 35.

Sunday: 20% chance of rain and windy. High: 51. 

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you