TRACKING: Changes ahead this weekend

The warm and windy weather continues for a couple more days. With that, so does the very high to extreme fire danger through Friday. The dry vegetation, warm temps, low relative humidity, and strong winds all can combine for any field fires to get out of control fast. There is a Red Flag Warning for the entire area Thursday afternoon and some counties have issued burn bans.
Clear sky at night and sunshine during the day continues through Friday. Highs are in the 80s again Thursday and slightly cooler on Friday. There is some cooler weather on the way this weekend. There is a chance of rain and isolated storms Saturday and a few rain showers Sunday. Strong northwest wind and temperatures in the 50s will feel much different than warm weather this week.
_________
Tonight: Clear, warm, and breezy. Low: 54. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, warm, and windy. High: 84. Winds: S 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, warm, and breezy. Low: 54. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. High: 79. Low: 55.
Saturday: Windy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain and isolated storms. High: 57. Low: 35.
Sunday: 20% chance of rain and windy. High: 51.