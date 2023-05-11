TRACKING: Chances of showers/storms

An area of low pressure continues to slowly move across the middle of the country. The low is in Kansas/Nebraska tonight and Friday. It moves across Iowa on Saturday. There is a slight chance of having a storm reach severe limits Saturday afternoon.
As it low tracks east it is forecast to weaken Sunday. It clears our area Sunday night drying things out. Rain amounts through the weekend could exceed 0.50” in most locations. High pressure moves in with pleasant weather for at least the first half of the week.
Tonight: 60% chance of showers. Low: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 80. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: 20% chance of showers/storms. Low: 61. Winds: E 10-15 mph.
Saturday: 40% chance of showers/storms and breezy. High: 81. Low: 57.
Sunday: 40% chance of showers and breezy. High: 69.