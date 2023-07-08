TRACKING: Chances of showers and isolated storms

It is another beautiful night with a clear sky. Temperatures drop down to the lower 50s. Sunshine is expected here during the day on Sunday with temperatures in the low 80s. The wind is still light out of the northwest. We continue a clear sky for Sunday night. Sunshine and a little more heat on Monday with high temperatures near 90. There's a chance for a couple of showers and storms Monday night. They are out of here by early Tuesday morning. We stay dry throughout the day. There is a good chance of some rain and a couple isolated storms Wednesday. The rain could be widespread throughout the day. Wednesday temperatures are held down into the 70s. We dry out come Thursday with highs close to 80.
_________________
Tonight: Clear. Low: 51. Winds: NW 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. High: 83. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear. Low: 60. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 90. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Monday Night: 30% chance of showers/storms. Low: 63.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 87.