TRACKING: Chance of Storms this Weekend

Dry and hot weather continues through early Saturday afternoon. We are still tracking a front, forecast to bring the potential for severe weather to parts of western Iowa Saturday afternoon. The storms are forecast to move into eastern Iowa during the evening and into the night. The storms are likely to weaken as they move into eastern Iowa. Gusty winds and small hail are more likely in eastern Iowa Saturday night. Rain totals overnight could be as high as 1.50” of rain with some of the storms.
Sunday clouds linger and so do some light showers. It is a cooler and breezy day. Shower chances end Sunday evening but the cloud cover could linger a bit longer. More clouds than sunshine are expected Monday with a gusty northwest wind.
____________________
Tonight: Clear. Low: 63. Winds: E 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. 30% chance of showers/storms late PM/evening. High: 94.
Saturday Night: 80% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and breezy. High: 81.