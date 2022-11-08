TRACKING: Chance of storms and much colder temperatures

Tonight: The sky becomes cloudy. There is a small chance for an isolated light shower. Most places are going to remain dry. Temperatures do not fall much with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs are in the mid 60s north to low 70s south. Enjoy today because it will be the last “warm” and dry combination for a while. There are gusts to 30 mph from the south.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures only fall a few degrees from the Wednesday highs. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 60s. The gusty south wind continues.
Thursday: One more warm day, but it also comes with a line of showers/storms. The best chance to get that line will be from west to east between 1 pm and 6 pm. There could be a few strong to severe storms in that line with the primary threat being damaging wind. The storms will be moving quick so rain amounts will not be significant. Most locations get 0.50” or less. Highs are near 70.
Thursday Night: MUCH COLDER! Temperatures drop quickly, bottoming out in the mid 20s with a gusty northwest wind. Wind chills are in the teens Friday morning.
Friday: COLD!!! Highs are in the low 30s with wind gusts to 40 mph from the northwest. Wind chills all day are in the low 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.