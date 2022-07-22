TRACKING: Chance of storms and hot temperatures

Tonight: There is a chance for a few showers/storms otherwise we are mostly clear. It is a warm and muggy night with lows near 70 and a light south wind.
Saturday: It is mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High temperatures are in the 90s and the heat index in a few locations could top 100 degrees. There is a gusty south wind at 30 mph during the afternoon. We do have a chance for storms late in the afternoon and into the evening hours that could be strong to severe. The best chance of severe storms could be across northern Iowa. High wind is the primary threat. Hail and tornadoes are possible.
Saturday Night: The chance of showers/storms continue through the night. Any severe weather would end around 10 pm. Low temperatures are near 70.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with cooler temperatures. Highs are in the mid 80s. Still a bit muggy but the humidity level drops Sunday late in the afternoon and Sunday night.
Monday: This is a beautiful summer day. Sunshine, highs near 80, and low humidity.