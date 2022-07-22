 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

TRACKING: Chance of storms and hot temperatures

  • Updated

Tonight: There is a chance for a few showers/storms otherwise we are mostly clear. It is a warm and muggy night with lows near 70 and a light south wind.

Saturday: It is mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High temperatures are in the 90s and the heat index in a few locations could top 100 degrees. There is a gusty south wind at 30 mph during the afternoon. We do have a chance for storms late in the afternoon and into the evening hours that could be strong to severe. The best chance of severe storms could be across northern Iowa. High wind is the primary threat. Hail and tornadoes are possible.

Saturday Night: The chance of showers/storms continue through the night. Any severe weather would end around 10 pm.  Low temperatures are near 70.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with cooler temperatures. Highs are in the mid 80s. Still a bit muggy but the humidity level drops Sunday late in the afternoon and Sunday night.

Monday: This is a beautiful summer day. Sunshine, highs near 80, and low humidity.

Tags

Comments disabled.

Recommended for you