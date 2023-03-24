TRACKING: Chance of snow in the southeast tonight

Today: After a dazzling display of the northern lights last night with the clear skies, today looks like a pretty nice day! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds are easterly at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: For those along Highway 151 and to the east as well as I-80 and south, you’ll have a chance for rain turning to snow. Everyone else is dry and mostly cloudy with lows in the low 30s and a north-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. The system is shifting east a bit, and there are still factors that will negatively impact snow totals, including the warm ground and temperatures barely dipping to freezing by Saturday morning. We basically just get clipped by the northwestern extent of the system. Still, rain moves in this evening, around or after 7 PM in the south and will stay as rain through about midnight. As temps dip into the mid to eventually low 30s, we may see a quick changeover to heavy, wet snow that lingers through Saturday morning in the extreme southeast before departing.
Saturday: The snow quickly departs the Dubuque area early in the morning with as little as a trace along and south/east of Highway 151 to as much as 4” at the most, especially near Dubuque. Roads may be slick in the morning but should recover quickly as highs climb to the low/mid 40s south and east but mid 40s to low 50s west and north. Skies become partly cloudy. Winds are northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday:There is a chance for isolated showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s.
Next Week: We have a wintry mix chance Sunday night with little to no accumulation. Rain chances continue Monday with highs in the mid 40s. Tuesday looks dry before more rain and mild temps through the end of the week.