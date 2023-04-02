TRACKING: Chance of showers tomorrow; severe weather potential Tuesday

Tonight: Clouds increase through the night hours as we go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy by the end of the night. Lows are in the upper 30s and low 40s with a light and variable wind.
Monday: Skies are mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of rain, especially during the afternoon. Rain is more likely in our southeastern areas than our northwestern areas. There is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Highs are in the low 50s to the north and the low 60s in the south with a northeasterly wind at 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Chance of rain and an isolated thunderstorm early, then mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the low to mid 40s with a breezy east northeasterly wind at 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: We are officially under a severe weather risk for Tuesday, with our southeastern areas seeing a level 3 risk, our central areas a level 2 risk, and our northwestern areas a level 1 risk. With a lot involved and some question marks with this storm, I am going to break it up into separate parts.
Timing: There are the potential for two separate waves of severe storms Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Right now, it looks like the first wave of storms start initiating ahead of the warm front around 5-6 PM Tuesday evening, continuing into the early night hours around 10-11 PM. There is less confidence in this wave of storms, but this is the stronger of the two waves if they do initiate. More details below. The second wave is looking more likely, and this would start ahead of a cold front moving through about 1 AM on our western edge and leaving our eastern edge around 5 AM.
Hazards: All three hazards of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes are possible. The first wave is more likely to see the tornadoes and large hail, but damaging wind gusts are still a possibility. The tornadoes do have the potential to be strong similar to Friday if they are able to form. The second wave is more likely to be straight line winds, but can’t rule out large hail or tornadoes.
Question Marks: There is some uncertainty whether the first wave of storms is able to develop due to two reasons. One, cloud cover may hinder heating at the surface, preventing storms to form. Two, moisture supply may not be high enough, meaning air may not be buoyant enough to rise and produce storms. As mentioned previously though, if this first wave of storms are able to form, they are going to be the stronger of the two waves and we may see storms similar to strength as we saw on Friday. The second wave of storms is more likely due to the cold air pushing up the warm air over it, meaning air is quickly rising and allowing thunderstorms to form.
Regardless, stay up to date on the forecast, and have multiple ways to receive alerts. This is especially prudent for this round of storms, since people may be sleeping during that second wave.