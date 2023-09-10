TRACKING: Chance of showers through tomorrow; pleasant week afterwards

Today: A chance for some isolated showers is in the forecast for today, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Cloud coverage will increase throughout the day as well. Otherwise, highs will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s with winds blowing out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: The chance for showers increases tonight with the passage of a cold front. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60° in some spots with winds light out of the north around 5-10 mph.
Monday: As the cold front slowly shifts to the southeast through our area, the chance of showers will continue, primarily for areas south of highway 20. There is not much total rainfall expected from this event, but some spots could receive up to half an inch. Southern areas are more likely to receive the higher rainfall amounts. Temperatures will be a bit cooler though with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and winds will blow out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: The area will begin to dry out heading into Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. It’ll be a very comfortable day as well with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and low humidity. Winds will be out of the north around 5-10 mph.
Rest of Week: The dry conditions will persist through the rest of the week under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs should be in the lower to upper 70s for most and lows will be in the middle 40s to lower 50s.