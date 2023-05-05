TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms

The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible overnight. Most of the rain ends by sunrise. Clouds linger through Saturday with a few isolated showers during the day. Temperatures are like what they were on Friday.
Saturday Night we have a chance for showers/storms. Some of the storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds.
Sunday is a very warm day with highs into the mid and upper 80s. Dew points are in the low 60s, meaning it is not really humid but a little muggy. At this point most of the day is mostly sunny. The chance for showers/storms increases in the evening into the overnight. Some of the overnight storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind and large hail would be the main threat.
Stay updated on the forecast through the weekend for any changes.
_________
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and isolated storms. Low: 55. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. High: 73. Winds: S 10-20 mph.
Saturday Night: 50% chance of showers/storms. Low: 58. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers/storms late PM. High: 87. Low: 58.
Monday: 20% chance of showers/storms. High: 80.