TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms

Tonight: There have been some high clouds during the day. They will stick around. Some of them may get a little thicker and bring a brief rain shower to the area. The cloud cover and higher humidity helps keep temperatures warm tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and humid. A very warm day with highs in the upper 80s. Some locations will touch 90. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph ahead of a cold front. This cold front may trigger a few showers/storms during the evening and into the overnight.

Friday Night: A few showers/storms are possible otherwise partly cloudy. The wind shifts to the northwest once the front moves through with lows a little cooler…low to mid 60s.

Saturday: A stray shower is possible otherwise partly cloudy and cooler. The humidity slowly improves through the day.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, less humid, with high temperatures near 80.

