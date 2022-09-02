TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms tonight

Tonight: A cold front will cross eastern Iowa and bring a chance for showers/storms. A couple storms might be strong (gusty winds) before midnight. The storms may move into eastern Iowa around 8 or 9 pm. Temperatures drop into the mid 60s. The wind shifts from the southwest to the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: This one will be tough because there will be parts of eastern Iowa that are cloudy most of the day with an isolated shower. While at the same time, other parts of eastern Iowa will be mostly sunny. These locations will be random areas. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with a northeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a small chance of a shower. Low temperatures are in the 50s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. The northeast wind is light.
Labor Day: Partly cloudy with highs near 80.