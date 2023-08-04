TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms this weekend

There was a stationary front in northeast Iowa this afternoon and that triggered a few storms. Some locations received just over one inch of rain. The rest of eastern Iowa was dry. That stationary front slowly drifts north tonight.
An area of low pressure is forecast to track east across Iowa/Minnesota this weekend. There is a chance for some isolated showers/storms tonight and Saturday. It stays humid with dew points near 70. The chance of showers/storms increases a little bit Saturday night. The best chance for showers/storms will be Sunday. Severe threat is to our west on Saturday and east on Sunday. Sunday is a breezy day as the wind switches to the northwest with gusts to 30 mph. The rain tapers off late Sunday night. Clouds linger through much of Monday with a gusty northwest wind.
Tonight: 30% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 85. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: 40% chance of showers/storms. Low: 66. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: 80% chance of showers/storms and breezy. High: 78. Winds: SW to NW 10-20 mph.