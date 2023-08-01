TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms south

We are tracking the chance of rain for the southwest half of the state tonight and Wednesday. The areas in eastern Iowa that could see the rain will be south and west of a line from Tama to Cedar Rapids. Rain amounts should be light. Heavier rain is possible for far southern Iowa into Missouri. Areas northeast of this rain will have more clouds than sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures are cooler south than to the north due to the cloud cover and rain chances Wednesday.
Thursday will have more sunshine and result in a hot day with highs near 90 and humid. Clouds move into the area on Friday. Isolated showers/storms are possible Saturday with a little better chance on Sunday. Temperatures cool into the low 80s with the humidity a little lower.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers/storms south of Cedar Rapids. Low: 66. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 20% chance of showers/storms from Cedar Rapids south. There are more breaks in the cloud cover the farther north you go. High: 84. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 90. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.