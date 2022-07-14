TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms late tonight

Tonight: The sky is mostly clear before midnight as the humidity increases. After midnight, there is a chance of showers/storms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. All storms should remain below severe limits. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s.
Friday: Showers/storms end in the morning the sky becomes mostly sunny in the afternoon. It is a humid day with dew points in the low 70s. Afternoon highs are in the 80s with a south wind at 10-15 mph.
Friday Night: Clear sky in our western counties with a mostly cloudy sky in our eastern counties. Temperatures are in the upper 60s.
Saturday/Sunday: Mostly sunny both days with a stray storm possible. It remains humid with dew points in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.