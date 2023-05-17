TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms late Thursday PM

We have another comfortable night ahead. Hazy sunshine is back for most of Thursday. The smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to hang around Iowa. We are tracking a cold front forecast to push through the area Thursday night. Ahead of the front a few showers/storms are possible. They will move into our northwest counties after 3 or 4 pm. They arrive in our southeast counties around 7 or 8 pm. This all clears near midnight. It is not going to rain during this entire time. The showers/storms will be scattered, and some locations will not see rain at all. Rain amounts underneath any storm would be 0.50” or less.
We are behind the cold front on Friday, and it is cooler with highs in the upper 60s. There is also a gusty northwest wind. This is the coolest day of the next 10.
WEEKEND: Sunshine both days with highs in the low 70s Saturday and near 80 Sunday.
_________
Tonight: Clear. Low: 50. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Hazy sunshine with a 40% chance of late day showers/storms. High: 82. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Thursday Night: 40% chance of showers/storms until around midnight. Clearing after midnight. Low: 51. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High: 68. Low: 45.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 73. Low: 49.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 80.