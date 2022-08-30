TRACKING: Chance of Showers/storms late Friday

Tonight: It is another quiet night under a clear sky. The wind is light as temperatures drop into the 50s by morning.
Wednesday: It is another day with a sunny sky. Temperatures are warmer as it gets into the 80s. The wind is light from the northwest.
Wednesday Night: Some high cloudiness moves across the state, but still a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures are near 60.
Thursday: It is a warm day again with highs in the mid to upper 80s. More sunshine to fill the sky.
Friday: The warm weather continues with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front is forecast to cross the area late in the day or Friday night. Depending on the timing of the front will depend on the timing of the storms. Still early to know the details but know that there is a chance of showers/storms when that front comes through either late Friday or Friday night.