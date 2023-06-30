TRACKING: Chance of showers/storms into the weekend

The air quality has been so much better today than the last few days. It is expected to remain this way through the weekend.
An isolated shower or storm is possible overnight otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Some areas of fog might form late tonight. There is a chance for showers/storms Saturday with a better chance in the afternoon. The rain coverage is more widespread south of Highway 20. At this point, there is no risk of any severe weather. The showers/storms continue Saturday night and again the better coverage area is south of Highway 20. Showers linger into the morning hours on Sunday. The rain tapers off from west to east leaving most of the day with sunshine. Higher rain totals are in the southern counties with some spots potentially around 1.5”.
Monday and Tuesday are hot and dry. Highs reach into the 90s. We are tracking a cold front forecast to move through the area on Wednesday with a good chance of showers/storms.
__________________
Tonight: 30% chance of showers/storms. Some areas of fog are possible. Low: 66. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Saturday: 70% chance of showers/storms. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: 70% chance of showers/storms. Low: 63. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: 30% chance of showers in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon. High: 88. Low: 63.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 92. Low: 66.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 93.