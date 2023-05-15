TRACKING: Chance of showers late this week

A weak area of low pressure is moving west to east across southern Missouri tonight. We are on the far north edge of the cloud cover. So, our northern counties are clear while our southern counties are cloudy with a small chance of a shower far south.
That low continues to move east and take the clouds with it for Tuesday. Tuesday, Wednesday, and most of Thursday look pleasant.
We are tracking a cold front forecast to move through the area Thursday night. A few showers are possible late Thursday afternoon. The best time for the rain is Thursday night. The showers end during the morning Friday followed by clearing. At this point, rain amounts with the front will be near 0.25”.
_________
Tonight: North: Mostly clear. South: Cloudy with a stray shower south of Iowa City. Low: 51. Winds: NW 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 81. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 49. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.