TRACKING: Chance of showers Friday

Tonight: Clouds gradually increase tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s by morning. The wind is light from the east/southeast.
Friday: It is a cloudy day with a few light showers during the afternoon and evening. It won’t rain all afternoon and evening, but the chance is there from noon to midnight. Rain amounts are expected to be 0.10” or less. The clouds and showers keep temperatures chilly with highs in the upper 50s.
Friday Night: There could be a few showers for the high school football games during the evening. The showers are expected to taper off around midnight. After midnight, the sky remains cloudy. Lows are in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Clouds clear in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon as high temperatures warm into the low and mid 70s.
Sunday: Sunshine with highs near 70. It feels cooler because of a gusty northwest wind to 30 or 35 mph.