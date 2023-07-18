TRACKING: Chance of showers and storms tomorrow

Tonight: Another nice night tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds are light out of the east at 5 mph.
Wednesday: Skies are partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points are in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. It looks like the rain chances hold off until Wednesday evening/night.
Wednesday Night: Some isolated showers and storms are possible early, some of which could be on the strong side. There are still some question marks whether or not we see storms at all. The lift from the cold front might not be enough to keep the storms alive by the time they get here. Lows are in the mid 60s with a northwesterly wind at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Skies are partly cloudy, and highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds are breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Rest of the Week: Nice days Friday and Saturday before turning up the heat and humidity next week.