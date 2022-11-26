TRACKING: Chance of Rain Tonight

Tonight: The sky becomes cloudy. Light rain moves into our southeast counties (south and east of Waterloo) after midnight. Temperatures stay warm enough it is all rain except a few wet snowflakes around sunrise. Lows are in the mid 30s. The wind shifts to the north late at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Rain showers, south and east of Waterloo, taper off early in the morning. The sky is cloudy all morning. Clouds slowly clear during the afternoon. So, this means our western counties will get some sunshine. Unfortunately, our far eastern counties won’t see the clearing until sunset or shortly after. It is a colder day with highs in the low 40s. The wind makes it feel even colder with gusts to 30 mph from the north.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear with no wind. Temperatures drop into the 20s by morning.
Monday: Clouds increase in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Chance of rain showers with highs in the mid 40s. Areas north and west of Waterloo could see a few snow showers or flurries overnight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected as temperatures drop into the teens.
Wednesday: Much colder with highs in the 20s with a strong wind from the northwest gusting to 40 mph. As the storm moves northeast the clouds clear through the day.