TRACKING: Chance of Rain This Weekend

High pressure over the Great Lakes area keeps our weather dry and humidity level low through Friday. Clouds increase Friday night with an area of low pressure moving closer to Iowa. The area of low pressure is forecast to move the middle of the country Saturday into Sunday. Locally that means rain chances Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. No severe weather is expected, the best timing for rain is Saturday night. Rain amounts are still looking to be around 0.50” or less for those that do get the rain.
Once the low moves through, the wind kicks up from the north with a couple of breezy days (Sun/Mon). Temperatures are cooler yet comfortable on those days. By the end of the week temperatures warm to near 90 degrees. Little to no rain is in the forecast for next week so cross your fingers for some rain in your backyard Saturday night.
Tonight: Clear. Low: 51. Winds: E 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 59. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. High: 85. Lows: 59.
Sunday: 40% chance of morning showers, breezy, cooler. High: 75.