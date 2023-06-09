TRACKING: Chance of Rain this Weekend

The weather is dry tonight and most of the morning on Saturday. The chance of rain increases during the afternoon. Low pressure moves across the middle of the country this weekend. The most likely chance of rain is Saturday night. The rain ends early Sunday morning with clouds quickly clearing after the rain ends. This means it is sunny all afternoon sunny. Rain amounts could be as high as 0.75". High temperatures are mainly in the 70s this weekend. A nice break from the hot weather we had lately. Yes, the hot weather returns later this week with highs close to 90. Most if not all the upcoming week is dry.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 59. Winds: S 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. High: 80. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: 70% chance of showers. Lows: 57. Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: 30% chance of morning showers and breezy. High: 75. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.