TRACKING: Chance of rain/snow later this week

A weak area of low pressure moves northeast across Iowa this evening with a few showers. The wind switches to the northwest overnight as the clouds remain overhead. The breezy northwest wind continues through Tuesday. As the low moves away so do the clouds on Tuesday.
The sky is clear and a light wind Tuesday night. Temperatures are below freezing but a few degrees above normal.
We are tracking the next system forecast to impact us Wednesday night and Thursday. Clouds increase Wednesday afternoon. Rain moves in during the evening and mixes with snow or changes to snow overnight. More details on this to come. The ground is warm, so snow will not start to accumulate as soon as it falls. It will on the snow already on the ground.
The morning commute Thursday could be a sloppy one with slushy to snow covered roads. The snow or rain/snow mix in the morning changes to rain as temperatures warm above freezing.
Tonight: Chance of showers before midnight. After midnight, the sky remains cloudy. Low: 32. Winds: SW to NW 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: Decreasing clouds and breezy. High: 37. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 19. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. High: 41.