TRACKING: Chance of rain/snow and cold wind chills

Tonight: The sky becomes cloudy. Temperatures hold steady in the 30s with a light wind from the south.
Tuesday: High temperatures range from the upper 30s north to the low 50s in the south. There is a chance of light rain showers in the late morning into the afternoon. Areas north and west of Waterloo could see some light snow mixed in during the afternoon and evening. Road temperatures are going to be warm through the day limiting any travel issues in eastern Iowa. The wind shifts from the south to the north at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Light snow/flurries taper off during the evening with little to no snow accumulation. Areas north and west of Waterloo have the best chance to see any accumulation, but less than 1”. Clouds gradually clear through the night. It turns cold with lows in the teens and a gusty northwest wind. Gusts are up to 30 mph. Wind chills are near zero late.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. Highs are in the upper 20s and the wind makes it feel much colder. The northwest wind will be gusting to 40 mph. Wind chill through the day is in the single digits and teens.