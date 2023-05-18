TRACKING: Chance of rain later today; air quality may become reduced

There is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather late today, mainly in northeast Iowa.
Air quality may worsen late today and tonight. More details below.
Today: Yesterday was a cooler day than expected due to an east wind and smoky skies. This morning, we are starting with temps in the 50s and 60s and mostly clear skies, but smoke is still overhead. Winds shift from the southeast to the southwest today at 10 to 15 mph, bringing in warmer air and bumping up humidity slightly. Highs climb to the low and mid 80s everywhere except the far north where we should reach the upper 70s. Dew points squeak back into the low and mid 50s, which really isn’t bad at all. Most of the day is hazy with the wildfire smoke and clouds build through the day.
A cold front approaches late today and eventually moves through tonight. This will give us scattered showers and a few storms starting as early as about 4 or 5 PM in our northwestern counties. These will grow in coverage and continue to move east and south through the evening. One or two of these storms could be strong, especially in the north, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Tonight: Showers and a couple of storms are likely through the evening towards midnight. After midnight, the rain will start to slip to the south and will be out of the area completely by sunrise. The rain and cooler air behind the front may pull down some of the smoke from the upper levels of the atmosphere and reduce air quality. Children, elderly, and those sensitive to air quality and those with certain diseases may want to take note of this. Skies become partly cloudy with lows falling to the upper 40s and low 50s north and west but staying in the mid to upper 50s east and south. Winds shift from the southwest to the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: For Friday, skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are cooler with a breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Highs are in the mid to upper 60s around midnight, but most of the day may be spent in the 50s besides a slight bump back into the 60s in the afternoon. The near-surface smoke should mix out and air quality should improve, but hazy skies look to remain.
Weekend: The weekend looks amazing with sunny skies and highs around 75° Saturday, climbing to 80° on Sunday. Humidity stays low and winds are light.