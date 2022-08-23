TRACKING: Chance of rain before the weekend

Tonight: Temperatures drop into the low 60s with a light southeast breeze. The weather remains quite with a clear sky overhead. If you are an early riser, you can see the space station at 4:40 AM Wednesday for 3 minutes as it travels from the south/southeast to the east.
Wednesday: It warms back into the low and mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity level is higher with dew points in the mid 60s. A stray light shower is possible but likely most if not, all locations stay dry. The wind is light from the south.
Wednesday Night: This will be the best chance for any showers/storms this week. No severe weather is expected. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s.
Thursday: An isolated shower/storm is still possible, but any rain chance diminishes through the day. The rain totals from Wednesday night into Thursday will be less than 0.50” where it does rain. High temperatures are in the low 80s and it is humid. Dew points are close to 70.