TRACKING: Chance of overnight showers and storms

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. There’s a chance of an isolated shower or storm through the overnight. Severe weather is not expected. Winds are light and out of the southeast. Low temperatures fall to the 60 degree mark.
Tuesday: Cloud cover sticks around through the day on Tuesday. Most of the day should be dry. Winds remain out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. High temperatures warm to 80 degrees.
Tuesday Night: Another round of isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday night, as a cold front rolls through. Once again, severe weather is not expected. However, gusty winds would be possible out of a somewhat stronger storm. Winds shift out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.
This Week: Yet again, one more round of isolated overnight showers and storms Wednesday night. We’re dry through the rest of the work week, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80s. Humidity stays relatively low, in comparison to last week.