TRACKING: Chance for strong to severe storms

We are under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes are all possible.
The Mississippi River continues to fall. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
Today: Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning, with a slight break during the late morning and early afternoon. These showers and storms are not expected to be severe. Then, more showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening. Some of these may be on the strong side. Larger hail would be the main threat with these storms. Highs are in the upper 60s to low 70s with a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms continue tonight, and these storms have the potential to be strong to severe. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes are all possible. The time frame for the potential severe storms is small, between about 8 PM and 1 AM. Then storms clear out, and we are dry the rest of the night. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s with a south wind shifting to the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: For much of Sunday, we are dry with partly cloudy skies. It may be our warmest day yet, with upper 70s to the north and low to mid-80s to the south. Winds are out of the east at 5-15 mph. Showers and storm chances are small during the afternoon and evening, but chances increase rapidly from about 8 PM onward. Some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side. All 3 threats of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes are possible, but these chances are smaller than today’s threat. The forecast is rapidly changing, though, so stay up to date with any major changes.
Monday: Showers and storms continue into Monday morning and clear out in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s, with a few 80s possible. Winds are out of the north at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday through Thursday are nice and dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Storm chances return at the end of the week.