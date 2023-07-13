TRACKING: Chance for Storms

Each day through the weekend there is a chance for showers/storms. Keep in mind most of the day and most locations will not see storms during this time. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out from developing each day. The best chance for any storms, through the weekend, will be Friday afternoon into the evening. Even that is only a 40% chance of storms. The strongest storms could have some strong, hail, and locally heavy rain.
Tonight: 20% chance of showers/storms. Low: 65. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Friday: 40% chance of showers/storms. High: 88. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: 20% chance of showers/storms. Low: 63. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: 20% chance of showers/storms. High: 87. Low: 60.
Sunday: 20% chance of showers/storms. High: 84.